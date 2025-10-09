What Is Powering Mahindra's Bolero Run

Between January and August 2025, over 65,000 units of the Bolero were sold, making it the third-highest contributor to Mahindra's overall SUV sales. Bolero annually achieves sales of over 1 lakh units.

IMAGE: Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, at the launch event in Mumbai, October 6, 2025. Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has fully utilised its Bolero production capacity of around 9,000 units per month to meet sustained demand for the SUV.

The company has also reduced prices across the Bolero range, bringing the entire portfolio under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), aided by benefits from the goods and services tax (GST) 2.0, which Mahindra passed on to customers ahead of the reformed tax regime's official rollout on September 22.

For entry-level variants, the Bolero B4 has seen the largest drop of ₹80,000 while the Bolero Neo N4 is down by ₹43,000.

On the higher end, top variants B6(O) for Bolero and N10 for Bolero Neo have been reduced by ₹69,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

The new iQ architecture, unveiled on Independence Day, offers flexibility across multiple body styles, powertrains, and vehicle sizes, and will underpin future SUVs.

The move comes as the entry-level SUV market grows increasingly competitive, with players aggressively vying for market share.

Even brands traditionally outside this space, such as Citroen, despite not offering sub-4-metre models, came up with highly competitive pricing, signalling demand rise in entry-level price points.

Following this trend, Tata Motors has implemented significant price cuts across its SUV lineup, including the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, with reductions ranging from ₹75,000 to over ₹1.5 lakh, effective from late September 2025.

Mahindra's Bolero also continues to maintain a strong foothold, particularly in northern and eastern India.

Speaking to the media, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer (CEO) – automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “With the Bolero, we've achieved a rare balance of scale, affordability, and brand trust. Our next phase is about leveraging platforms like iQ to build greater flexibility from traditional diesel to electric architectures.”

IMAGE: Mahindra's Bolero Neo. Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mahindra introduced the new Bolero and Bolero Neo, priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and new variants -- the Bolero B8 and Bolero Neo N11.

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are priced at ₹7.99-9.69 lakh and ₹8.49-9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, targeting the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment.

Their main competitors are the Tata Nexon, which is priced between ₹7.31 lakh and ₹14.30 lakh; Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, priced between ₹8.39 lakh and ₹11.25 lakh; and Hyundai Venue, which is priced between ₹7.26 lakh and ₹12.46 lakh.

Gollagunta noted that strong rural traction and repeat buyers continue to anchor the Bolero's growth.

"Demand has remained very healthy across smaller towns and Tier-II markets, and we've begun dispatching more units via rail to address trailer availability challenges,” he said.

In the past three weeks, Mahindra has doubled its use of rail freight to move Bolero units from its manufacturing hubs, responding to a sharp uptick in demand, and a shortage of trailer carriers on key routes.

Even as Mahindra strengthens its traditional utility segment, the company is aligning its long-term strategy with cleaner and more efficient mobility.

"Electrification remains our core direction. We expect electric vehicle (EV) penetration in our portfolio to rise to the high teens in the coming years while hybrid and CNG powertrains are being evaluated to balance performance, cost, and compliance with future CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms,” Gollagunta said.

With its latest refresh, expanded production plans, and accessible sub-₹10 lakh pricing, Mahindra aims to extend the Bolero's presence in India's SUV space.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff