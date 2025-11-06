Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows

If the legends are returning, the Mahindra answer can't be far behind.

What started as the XUV.e8 concept in 2022, born from the success of the popular XUV line (initially the XUV500, now the XUV700), is now set to hit the market as the XEV 9s.

Mahindra has lifted the veil on this electric marvel, teasing an authentic 7-seater Electric Origin SUV that promises to redefine its segment.

The Sneak Peek Video and The Grab Images Courtesy Mahindra Electric

Built on the advanced INGLO platform, the XEV 9s is poised to blend robust performance with sustainable mobility.

Here are some key Design and Feature highlights that we have gathered from the initial sneak peek:

Yes, a Panoramic Sunroof will be available, flooding the spacious cabin with light.

The Exterior

The XEV 9s largely retains the familiar silhouette of the acclaimed XUV700 but adopts several EV-specific styling cues, like a closed-off grille like in all EVs.

A striking, full-width LED light bar paired with distinctive, fang-like DRLs in the front, along with similar LED taillights and newly redesigned alloy wheels.

The Interior and Technology

The cabin has been significantly upgraded to offer a premium experience centred around advanced technology, with the biggest inclusion being adjustable space. A sliding second row is a first for Mahindra & Mahindra, significantly improving passenger comfort and cabin flexibility.

A modern two-spoke steering wheel adds to the sophisticated look.

A Triple-Screen Setup

The dashboard features a stunning infotainment three-screen layout, similar to the one seen in the XEV 9e, enhancing the cockpit's futuristic feel.

The display clearly indicates two wireless charging stations for your phones, one for the driver and one for the passenger.

A Premium Centre Console

Expect a sleek console design featuring cup holders and drive mode selectors. This sophisticated layout suggests the potential for a 4x4 variant.

The XEV 9s is shaping up to be even more practical than its predecessor, but is it larger than the XUV700?

We will get the full details, including exact measurements and specifications, when the vehicle is officially unveiled on November 27.

Until then, the anticipation builds for this exciting, luxurious electric variant of the XUV line.