HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows

Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows

By Rajesh Karkera
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 14:45 IST

x

If the legends are returning, the Mahindra answer can't be far behind.

What started as the XUV.e8 concept in 2022, born from the success of the popular XUV line (initially the XUV500, now the XUV700), is now set to hit the market as the XEV 9s.

 

Mahindra has lifted the veil on this electric marvel, teasing an authentic 7-seater Electric Origin SUV that promises to redefine its segment.

The Sneak Peek Video and The Grab Images Courtesy Mahindra Electric

Built on the advanced INGLO platform, the XEV 9s is poised to blend robust performance with sustainable mobility.

Here are some key Design and Feature highlights that we have gathered from the initial sneak peek:

XEV 9s Panaromic Sunroof

Yes, a Panoramic Sunroof will be available, flooding the spacious cabin with light.

The Exterior

The silhouette

The XEV 9s largely retains the familiar silhouette of the acclaimed XUV700 but adopts several EV-specific styling cues, like a closed-off grille like in all EVs.

A striking, full-width LED light bar paired with distinctive, fang-like DRLs in the front, along with similar LED taillights and newly redesigned alloy wheels.

The Interior and Technology

The Interior of the XEV 9s

The cabin has been significantly upgraded to offer a premium experience centred around advanced technology, with the biggest inclusion being adjustable space. A sliding second row is a first for Mahindra & Mahindra, significantly improving passenger comfort and cabin flexibility. 

A modern two-spoke steering wheel adds to the sophisticated look.

A Triple-Screen Setup

The Infotainment screen of the XEV 9s

The dashboard features a stunning infotainment three-screen layout, similar to the one seen in the XEV 9e, enhancing the cockpit's futuristic feel.

The display clearly indicates two wireless charging stations for your phones, one for the driver and one for the passenger.

A Premium Centre Console

The centre console of the XEV 9s

Expect a sleek console design featuring cup holders and drive mode selectors. This sophisticated layout suggests the potential for a 4x4 variant.

The XEV 9s is shaping up to be even more practical than its predecessor, but is it larger than the XUV700?

We will get the full details, including exact measurements and specifications, when the vehicle is officially unveiled on November 27.

Until then, the anticipation builds for this exciting, luxurious electric variant of the XUV line.

Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
The Bolero Is Back With Lower Price, More Tech
The Bolero Is Back With Lower Price, More Tech
Mahindra's Iconic Thar Finally Gets the Polish It Deserves
Mahindra's Iconic Thar Finally Gets the Polish It Deserves
A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!
A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit Frances AI Envoy explains next big move6:24

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit...

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President Droupadi Murmu19:00

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President...

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces calls his hydrogen bomb mere cracker2:17

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO