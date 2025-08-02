India's Own Lamborghini -- Now Under ₹22 Lakh

Once you are behind the wheel of the BE 6 cockpit, you won't be able to wipe the smile off your face.

Photographs: Dominic Xavier, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The car we called the 'Batmobile' at its initial launch is back, and it's more accessible than ever. The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two is here, offering the same head-turning design and thrilling performance in a new mid-variant package.

The best part? The price. The BE 6 Pack Two variant with the 59 kWh battery will cost ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). In Mumbai, you can expect an on-road price of around ₹23.65 lakh. If you need more range, the 79 kWh version is available for ₹23.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with an on-road price in Mumbai of approximately ₹25.38 lakh. Keep in mind that these on-road prices will vary depending on your state's EV subsidies.

This 'Indian Lamborghini' is a true showstopper. From its striking aerodynamic body to the flush door handles and 19-inch wheels, the BE 6 Pack Two is far from your average car -- it’s a rocket waiting to launch.

The dramatic 90-degree opening doors not only look cool but also make it incredibly easy to get in and out of the vehicle.

The rear of the BE 6 is just as aggressive and stylish as the front. It features a full-width wraparound LED light bar and a sporty split spoiler which just might be a point of discussion among enthusiasts.

Slide inside, and you will immediately see why this is called a cockpit. You are greeted by a premium interior featuring leatherette seat upholstery and a leatherette-covered steering wheel. Just like the top-tier Pack Three, this variant also features the exceptional 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, so your playlist sounds incredible.

The Pack Two shares most of its features with the top-of-the-line Pack Three, but there are a few key differences which we can notice, the first being on the steering wheel. Here you will find physical buttons for the selector switches instead of the touch sensors found on the Pack Three.

Also, to achieve this competitive price, the Pack Two forgoes front ventilated seats and the full L2+ ADAS suite. Instead, it comes with the standard L2 ADAS features, which still provide a robust set of driver assistance tools.

Despite these minor changes, the driving experience remains a pure joy for both the 59 kWh battery variant and the 79 kWh battery variant.

Once you are behind the wheel of the BE 6 cockpit, you won't be able to wipe the smile off your face, just like my colleague Dominic Xavier above :)

Oh, and before we forget. The next biggest point of concern. The range in one charge -- expect 300+ km with the 59 kWh battery and 500+ km with the 79 kWh battery in the real world.