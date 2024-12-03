Are You Ready For The Mahindra BE 6e?

Mahindra Electric's latest offering, the BE 6e, is not just an electric vehicle, it's a revolution, asserts Rajesh Karkera.

IMAGE: Actress and model Riya Sisodiya poses with the BE 6e. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahindra Electric

The Main Worry of All EV Owners -- Charging

One of the BE 6e's standout features is its lightning-fast DC charging capability.

A mere 20 minutes on a 175 kW fast charger can take the battery from 20% to 80%, eliminating anxiety over range.

Built on Innovation, Powered by Intelligence

The BE 6e is underpinned by the INGLO platform, which is a new modular EV platform that Mahindra's will be using for all its electric vehicles.

This platform has a flat skateboard-style design with a wide open floor and low centre of gravity, thus allowing for a larger battery and a more powerful motor while prioritising safety and spaciousness.

Also, at the heart of the BE 6e lies MAIA, Mahindra's advanced AI architecture. MAIA is nothing but the superbrain of the BE 6e.

MAIA learns your driving habits, personalises your experience, and constantly evolves to offer a truly intelligent and intuitive drive.

ADAS L2+ - Level Up Your Driving Experience

The BE 6e is equipped with a comprehensive suite of ADAS Level 2+ features.

With 2 ultrasonic sensors, 5 radars, and 6 cameras, it's always aware of its surroundings.

This enables it to perform tasks like lane change assist, pedestrian detection, and even virtual parking.

Parking Made Effortless

The BE 6e's advanced parking assist system, powered by 12 ultrasonic sensors, takes the stress out of parking.

Whether it's parallel, perpendicular, or angular parking, the BE 6e handles it all with ease. Don't believe us? See the video above for proof.

The virtual parking feature adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing you to park in tight spots with precision.

A Thrilling Drive

But the real magic happens when you take the wheel.

The BE 6e offers a thrilling driving experience, with instant torque and a smooth, silent ride.

It is not a car that merely gets you from one place to another but the BE 6e elevates every journey into an exciting, memorable adventure. See the video below to know what I mean.

Watch the BE 6e's driving dynamics and performance.

The BE 6e will be available in 3 different variants called Pack One, Two and Three.

The BE 6e Pack One variant will start at Rs 18.90 lakh. And even this base variant is pumped with every feature available in today's cars. And more!

Stay tuned to know more about the other variants.