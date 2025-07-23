Tata Harrier.ev Is A Silent Beast With Roaring Statement

The Tata Harrier.ev is a car that makes you feel safe and powerful within a luxurious cocoon, raves Rajesh Karkera/Rediff after a gruelling test drive. Photographs/video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

We finally got behind the wheel of the Tata Harrier.ev (pronounced "Harrier dot EV," as Tata Motors prefers), and it is clear this isn't just another electric vehicle.

Our test model, in the stunning Nainital Nocturne shade, truly captivated.

The way the colour shifts and shimmers in different light hints at the premium and sophisticated experience that awaits inside. (For a closer look at this unique shade, be sure to check out our video review below!)

We put this electric SUV through its paces, building on our previous off-road drive. This time, our focus was on urban and highway performance. We navigated the bustling highways of Delhi, tackled challenging potholes on Faridabad's narrow roads, and even ventured off the beaten path occasionally. Our initial impressions were consistent: the Harrier.ev is smooth, silent, and incredibly responsive.

Beyond what you'll see in our driving video, one feature that truly impressed us was the parking assist.

It worked like absolute magic! The process is remarkably intuitive. While you do need to press a button to activate it, the infotainment screen guides you through every step, clearly indicating what to do -- and what not to do.

Even more impressive, you have the option to either stay inside the car or step out and let the Harrier.ev park itself.

Either way, the experience feels genuinely magical. See the video here.

While the raw numbers -- 390 hp, 504 Nm of torque, and a 0-100 km/h sprint in just under 6.5 seconds -- surely highlight its potent power, and the Level 2 ADAS adds a layer of advanced safety, it's easy to get caught up in the specs.

However, the true essence of the Harrier.ev lies beyond these figures. This is a car that makes you feel safe and powerful within a luxurious cocoon.

After experiencing all the driving modes this electric beast has to offer, one thought resonated strongly: The Tata Safari is truly back, and with a vengeance!

This isn't just a car; it's a bold statement. The Harrier.ev masterfully blends luxury, advanced technology, and surprising capability into one compelling package.

Oh, yes! Before I forget: This car, too, like all vehicles comes with a manual, But for an ev with so many features, please do go through it to learn about its amazing tech and how to use it. It will help in understanding the vehicle better!