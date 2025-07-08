Mahindra Vs Tata -- Who Wins the EV SUV Race?

Tata Harrier.ev versus Mahindra BE.06 versus Mahindra XEV.9E -- which one should you buy? Rakesh Karkera offers a checklist of features to influence your decision.

Photograph: Created by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The competition within the burgeoning electric SUV market in India has intensified dramatically with Mahindra's strategic launch of "Pack Two" variants for its "born-electric" BE.06 and XEV.9e models.

This move directly challenges the recently unleashed Tata Harrier.ev, an eagerly anticipated electric iteration of Tata Motors' popular SUV. The battle now hinges on an aggressive pricing strategy, forcing consumers to weigh features, range, and value in this electrifying landscape.

Mahindra's electric stable, featuring the sleek BE.06 and the coupe-SUV XEV.9e, has consistently emphasised ground-up design, robust features, competitive pricing, and durability. However, the entry of the Harrier.ev, which leverages Tata's established SUV presence with an advanced electric powertrain and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration, has shifted the dynamics.

A Closer Look at the contenders

The Tata Harrier.ev

IMAGE: The Harrier.ev showcases its off-road capabilities with its AWD. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tata Harrier.ev: This electric SUV inherits the Harrier's robust design and spacious cabin. It is now powered by an advanced electric powertrain, including a dual-motor setup that offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration, catering to those seeking enhanced traction and off-road capability.

The Mahindra BE.06

IMAGE: Our DOP Hitesh Harisinghani's reaction says it all when he first sat in the BE 6 from Mahindra Electric. Photograph Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

As part of Mahindra's dedicated BE (Born Electric) sub-brand, the BE.06 is a ground-up EV designed for the electric age, focusing on a modern and futuristic aesthetic. It boasts a minimalist interior with a dual-screen setup.

The Mahindra XEV.9e

IMAGE: The XEV 9e is visibly bigger than the BE 6 in proportion. Photograph Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mahindra XEV.9e: The XEV.9e adopts a distinctive coupe-SUV form factor, appealing to buyers seeking a sportier and more aerodynamic design in an EV, packed with luxury. A standout feature is its segment-first triple-screen dashboard layout, comprising a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment screen, and a dedicated front passenger display, offering a truly futuristic cabin experience.

The Feature Face-Off of these cars: Where Each Shines

1 Feature/Aspect Tata Harrier.ev Mahindra BE.06 Mahindra XEV.9e 2 Battery Options 65 kWh, 75 kWh 59 kWh, 79 kWh 59 kWh, 79 kWh 3 Max Range (ARAI) Up to 627 km Up to 683 km Up to 656 km 4 Powertrain RWD (single motor), AWD (dual motor) RWD (single motor) RWD (single motor) 5 Power Output Up to 313 bhp (AWD) Up to 282 bhp Up to 286 bhp 6 Fast Charging 20-80% in 25 mins (120 kW) 20-80% in 20 mins (180 kW) 20-80% in 20 mins (180 kW) 7 Key Differentiators AWD capability, V2V/V2L, multiple terrain modes High range, aggressive pricing, modern design Coupe-SUV styling, triple screen, Harman Kardon audio 8 Interior Tech Large touchscreen, premium upholstery, ADAS Dual displays, panoramic sunroof, connected tech Triple screen, ADAS Level 2+, auto park, AR HUD 9 Boot Space 502 litres (measured up to roof) 455 litres 663 litres 10 Body Style Traditional SUV SUV Coupe-SUV 11 Safety 5-star Bharat NCAP, 7 airbags 5-star Bharat NCAP, 6 airbags (base) 5-star Bharat NCAP, 7 airbags

The Pricing Battle: Mahindra's Aggressive Play

The decision over which of these formidable electric SUVs to buy will ultimately depend on individual priorities and preferences:

Opt for the Tata Harrier.ev if:

Off-road capability is a priority: The Harrier.ev's AWD option and comprehensive terrain modes make it a compelling choice for those venturing beyond paved roads.

Practicality and versatile charging: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities add significant utility, allowing users to power external devices or even other EVs.

Established SUV design: If a more traditional and muscular SUV aesthetic with a commanding road presence is preferred.

Introductory pricing advantage: While Mahindra has made aggressive moves, Tata's introductory prices for the Harrier.ev remain highly competitive and are subject to potential increases.

Choose the Mahindra BE.06 if:

Maximum range is crucial: With a claimed range of up to 683 km, the BE.06 offers segment-leading endurance for long journeys.

Aggressive pricing is key: The recently revealed Pack Two variants offer exceptional value-for-money, especially for the higher battery capacities.

Modern and minimalist interior: The dual-screen setup and clean design appeal to a contemporary aesthetic.

Fast charging is a must: Its 180 kW DC fast charging is among the quickest, minimising downtime.

Choose the Mahindra XEV.9e if:

Distinctive coupe-SUV styling attracts you: Its bold and sporty design sets it apart from traditional SUVs.

Cutting-edge interior technology is a major draw: The triple-screen setup and advanced features like the Harman Kardon sound system and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD) offer a truly futuristic cabin experience.

Boot space is a priority: The XEV.9e offers a significantly larger boot compared to both the Harrier.ev and BE.06.

Born-electric platform is preferred: The assurance that the vehicle was designed from the ground up as an EV might appeal to some buyers.

Conclusion

Both Tata Motors and Mahindra Electric have presented compelling contenders in the burgeoning electric SUV segment.

Mahindra's aggressive pricing strategy, particularly with the new "Pack Two" variants for the BE.06 and XEV.9e, has undoubtedly intensified the competition, making their models highly appealing from a value perspective.

The BE.06 offers impressive range and fast charging, while the XEV.9e distinguishes itself with its bold design, advanced cabin technology, and luxurious interiors.

The Tata Harrier.ev, conversely, leverages its established SUV credentials, segment-first AWD, and versatile charging features.

Ultimately, the "best option" will hinge on the individual buyer's priorities -- whether it's range, cutting-edge features, design aesthetics, off-road prowess, or simply the most value for their investment.

The Indian EV consumer is certainly spoilt for choice as these automotive titans continue their electrifying race.