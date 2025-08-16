Mahindra Rolls Out India's Own Batmobile

Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-edition BE 6 is expected to be a highly sought-after vehicle for collectors and fans of the iconic superhero alike.

IMAGE: Bollywood star John Abraham unveils the Mahindra BE 6 "Batman Edition" in Mumbai. All photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Bollywood star and avid car enthusiast John Abraham on Thursday unveiled a big surprise for the fans of Gotham City!

A surprise Mahindra BE 6 "Batman Edition" in Mumbai.

What began as a concept car nicknamed "The Batmobile" by us in our first drive of the Be 6 in January 2025 has now become a reality, with a limited production run of just 300 units.

The exclusive launch event took place at the stunning new Art Deco-style Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai, providing a fitting backdrop for the unique vehicle, which was born in the comic strips of DC comics in Gotham City, an Art Deco city itself.

John spoke to us about the car's intricate details, expressing his excitement for the sleek, collector's item.

Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-edition BE 6 is expected to be a highly sought-after vehicle for collectors and fans of the iconic superhero alike.

Here are some of the first pictures of this dream vehicle come to life.

The exterior

Now we all know what the Be 6 looks like. But for those who are still inquisitive, here is a three-quarters view of the Indian Batmobile.

IMAGE: It is the same BE 6, but at first glance, you will notice something different about it. But only when you look closely can you see the subtle, nicely done difference.

IMAGE: It is the incognito Batman decal on the side that you can notice, but not when you see it from afar. It is done so well that you can only see it when the light falls on the car and you are close enough.

IMAGE: Approach the vehicle at night, and carpet lamps with Bat Signal lure you in, just like Gotham City calling for its Dark Knight! !

THE INTERIOR

IMAGE: Just like the BE 6, the Batman edition too has a cockpit-like split dashboard featuring a panoramic screen for the driver's display and a central touchscreen infotainment system. And here too, you have to look closely to see all the Batman goodies. See anything above yet?

IMAGE: Look closely, and then you see the well-designed goodies! The Bat emblem is embossed on the "Boost" button. Now this takes you back to the comic strips of Batman and his Batmobile.

IMAGE: You get a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard with the manufacturer's serial number of the car. The above is edition 002. Only 300 special edition cars will be available. Do see the keyfob almost etched onto the centre console. That has always been the best key fob placement I have seen in Indian Cars.

IMAGE: And yes, the most obvious, the suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia accent stitching, has the Bat emblem integrated.

IMAGE: The Dark Knight's Bat logo on the dashboard panel is a well-designed and hidden goodie in plain sight.

IMAGE: The racecar-inspired door open straps come with Batman Edition Branding.

IMAGE: And not the last.. But the amazing infinity roof of the Be 6 Batman edition has the roof lights with the Dark Knight symbol, and yes, this has 16 million colour variations that you can change as and when you want it... This kind of light in a glass roof of a car is one of its kind.

