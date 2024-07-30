Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar undergoes yet another iteration. With 5 doors, longer dimensions, a more refined engine... and a new name.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, debuting on August 15, promises all that you have wanted in the head-turning SUV, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: The 5-door Thar Roxx stands tall on 18 inch wheels with a new double-decked front grille. All photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrabs/the M&M teaser

75 years ago, in the late 1940s, the first version of the Thar, an SUV which has become the symbol of Indian ruggedness, was born.

The 75th Independence Day, August 15, 2020, saw the launch of a completely brand new avatar of the Mahindra Thar.

This modern interpretation of the iconic off-roader ignited an unprecedented frenzy, with booking windows closing within hours and waiting periods stretching over a year. The Thar became more than just a car; it was a sought-after asset, with soaring resale value making the Thar the only car in India whose ROI kept soaring.

But still, the Thar had its drawbacks. The main one was its 3-door limitation which made the 2nd row almost impossible for elders to get into. And a tedious task even for children and youngsters.

This made the Mahindra Thar a not-so-friendly family car.

Fast forward four years, and Mahindra is poised to redefine the Thar once again.

The highly anticipated five-door version is set to debut on India's Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

IMAGE: Versions of spy shots that have flooded the internet. Photograph: Screengrab from Instagram.

A car that we have seen camouflaged all over the internet and social media, and after a lot of speculation over its name to -- will it be the Thar Armada, Or the TharBolero etc -- the 5-door Thar is now officially named Mahindra Thar Roxx.

The most obvious change will be a longer vehicle, now that this will be a 5-door Thar with a longer wheelbase. Hence a bigger dimension which will lead to a better road presence than the already head-turning Thar.

The Thar Roxx promises enhanced space, comfort, and road presence. A host of new features, including advanced technology, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, front and rear cameras as seen above) and of course improved safety systems.

Under the hood will be powerful petrol as well as diesel engine options and a potential 1.5-litre, 2WD (two-wheel-drive) variant to cater to those who don't really need the 4WD option but have been dreaming of the Thar since childhood :)

New LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs in the front as well as C-type tail lights will be seen in the Thar Roxx, as above.

Most importantly, the Thar Roxx's underpinnings will be shared with the Scorpio N, suggesting a more refined on-road experience which we have experienced in the Scorpio N.

As we eagerly await the Thar Roxx's launch, anticipation is building. Will it live up to the legacy of its predecessors? Will it redefine the SUV segment once again? Only time will tell.

So till August 14, we wait. With bated breath...