News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx

Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx

By RAJESH KARKERA
July 30, 2024 09:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mahindra Thar undergoes yet another iteration. With 5 doors, longer dimensions, a more refined engine... and a new name.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, debuting on August 15, promises all that you have wanted in the head-turning SUV, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

IMAGE: The 5-door Thar Roxx stands tall on 18 inch wheels with a new double-decked front grille. All photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrabs/the M&M teaser

75 years ago, in the late 1940s, the first version of the Thar, an SUV which has become the symbol of Indian ruggedness, was born.

The 75th Independence Day, August 15, 2020, saw the launch of a completely brand new avatar of the Mahindra Thar.

This modern interpretation of the iconic off-roader ignited an unprecedented frenzy, with booking windows closing within hours and waiting periods stretching over a year. The Thar became more than just a car; it was a sought-after asset, with soaring resale value making the Thar the only car in India whose ROI kept soaring.

But still, the Thar had its drawbacks. The main one was its 3-door limitation which made the 2nd row almost impossible for elders to get into. And a tedious task even for children and youngsters.

This made the Mahindra Thar a not-so-friendly family car.

Fast forward four years, and Mahindra is poised to redefine the Thar once again.

The highly anticipated five-door version is set to debut on India's Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

Mahindra Thar Roxx spy shots

IMAGE: Versions of spy shots that have flooded the internet. Photograph: Screengrab from Instagram.

A car that we have seen camouflaged all over the internet and social media, and after a lot of speculation over its name to -- will it be the Thar Armada, Or the TharBolero etc -- the 5-door Thar is now officially named Mahindra Thar Roxx.

The most obvious change will be a longer vehicle, now that this will be a 5-door Thar with a longer wheelbase. Hence a bigger dimension which will lead to a better road presence than the already head-turning Thar.

Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx promises enhanced space, comfort, and road presence. A host of new features, including advanced technology, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, front and rear cameras as seen above) and of course improved safety systems.

Under the hood will be powerful petrol as well as diesel engine options and a potential 1.5-litre, 2WD (two-wheel-drive) variant to cater to those who don't really need the 4WD option but have been dreaming of the Thar since childhood :)

Mahindra Thar Roxx

New LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs in the front as well as C-type tail lights will be seen in the Thar Roxx, as above.

Most importantly, the Thar Roxx's underpinnings will be shared with the Scorpio N, suggesting a more refined on-road experience which we have experienced in the Scorpio N.

As we eagerly await the Thar Roxx's launch, anticipation is building. Will it live up to the legacy of its predecessors? Will it redefine the SUV segment once again? Only time will tell.

So till August 14, we wait. With bated breath...

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Automobile exports from India rise 15.5% in Q1
Automobile exports from India rise 15.5% in Q1
Why Tata Motors and Mahindra cut SUV prices
Why Tata Motors and Mahindra cut SUV prices
M&M shifts to high gear with Rs 37K cr investments
M&M shifts to high gear with Rs 37K cr investments
Hindi Movies Coming Up In August
Hindi Movies Coming Up In August
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail
Chak De India! Says Dravid
Chak De India! Says Dravid
Can Manu Bhaker Create History In Paris?
Can Manu Bhaker Create History In Paris?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Coming Soon: Tata Curvv, The All-New SUV Coupe

Coming Soon: Tata Curvv, The All-New SUV Coupe

Mercedes-Benz mulls assembling more EVs in India

Mercedes-Benz mulls assembling more EVs in India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances