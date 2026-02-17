8 Top‑Selling Cars In India: Maruti Dominates The Charts

In 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerged as India's top-selling car, while sport utility vehicles continued to rule the broader passenger vehicle market, capturing almost 55 per cent of the segment, according to Auto Punditz, that analyses data related to the Indian car market.



Interestingly though, the Tata Nexon whipped up the most number of sales in the first month of 2026, so let's see how 2026 could change things.

Which is India's most-popular car with highest sales in 2025?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maruti Suzuki

1. Maruti Dzire

The 2024 model Maruti Dzire was India's most popular automobile in 2025, registering sales of 214,488 units. Its success was propelled by a 32 per cent rise in demand for the CNG edition, which now represents 56 per cent of total deliveries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai

2. Hyundai Creta

The 2024 model Hyundai Creta secured the position of India's second most popular car, boasting total sales of 201,122 units, thanks to its versatile performance and well-rounded appeal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Motors

3. Tata Nexon

Climbing to third spot among India's top-selling cars was the Tata Nexon, registering 200,561 units. Its rise was largely powered by the pioneering dual-tank CNG edition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maruti Suzuki

4. Maruti Wagon R

Not to be left too far behind, also from the Maruti stable, the Maruti Wagon R recorded sales of 194,238 units in 2025, maintaining its position as one of India's most sought-after compact cars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maruti Suzuki

5. Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Ertiga stands out as the sole multi‑utility vehicle in India's top-selling list, with 192,025 units dispatched in 2025. The CNG edition dominates its sales, accounting for 72 per cent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maruti Suzuki

6. Maruti Swift

This Maruti model registered 189,261 units in 2025, continuing to charm Indian motorists with its compact design and spirited performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy NEXA

7. Maruti Fronx

The Maruti Fronx achieved sales of 179,894 units, appealing to drivers seeking a stylish and practical hatchback in the crowded market.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahindra

8. Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra vehicle sold 176,988 units, holding its ground as a favourite among SUV enthusiasts thanks to its rugged build and commanding presence.