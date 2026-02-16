'Tatas, Mahindras Have A Vision For India'

Want to know why Pratap Bose, Chief Creative and Design Officer at Mahindra Global Design, thinks so?

Bose, credited with the pathbreaking designs of the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago to name just a few when he worked for Tata Motors, joined the Mahindra Group in 2021 where he was made responsible for the Mahindra Advanced Design Centre and Mahindra India Design Studio, and has since then left his design imprint with Mahindra's BE (Batman Edition) Series -- BE6, XEV 9e.

IMAGE: Pratap Bose, Chief Creative and Design Officer, Mahindra Group and Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility. Photograph and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

An internationally decorated designer, Bose was awarded the World Industrial Design Conference's Top Chief Design Officer, Automotive Designer of the Decade by Top Gear magazine, and the Pride of NID award.

Bose brings with him deep international experience from Piaggio, Daimler Chrysler and Tata Motors to his role as Chief Design and Creative Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra.

Bose was at his best at the launch of Mahindra UDO, an electric autorickshaw, which was showcased on February 12, 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Taking time off from a busy launch schedule, Bose spoke to Rediff about UDO's design, his life as a car designer, his life in Mumbai and his thoughts about the Tata and Mahindra Group.