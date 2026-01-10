First Drive: Is Mahindra XUV 7XO better than XUV7OO?

The XUV 7XO comes with high tech features, comfort and safety but it will be interesting to see if 7XO can match the popularity of the XUV700 which it has replaced, writes Hemant Waje/Rediff.com after taking a test drive in desert country.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mahindra's most popular SUV, the XUV700, gets a facelift and a new name -- XUV 7XO.

Starting at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO comes with several design updates, both inside and out, along with more technology and features.

We drove the new XUV 7XO for almost a day to find out whether it feels the same as XUV700 or a completely new car.

Exteriors

The new XUV 7XO gets a redesigned grille finished in a gloss-black theme, which gives it a more premium look.

The SUV now wears a dual-barrel headlamp design. The familiar C-shaped LED daytime running lamps remain, but the headlamp pod has been redesigned.

Overall, the stance looks more modern and slightly less boxy compared to the outgoing XUV700. The design changes may not be radical, but they do make the SUV look fresher and more upmarket.

SEE: THE DRIVE

Interiors

As you step inside the XUV 7XO you are welcomed by a two-spoke steering wheel and a coast-to-coast triple 31.24 cm HD screen setup, which we have already seen on the XEV 9E and XEV 9S.

The dashboard now has a strong screen-focused layout, in line with newer premium SUVs. There are no physical buttons on the dashboard. Even basic functions like adjusting the AC temperature require swiping through the touchscreen, which may take some time to get used to.

The front seats are comfortable, ventilated, and electrically adjustable. The cabin also offers a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control, adding to the premium feel.

The second row gets a boss mode, allowing passengers to adjust the co-driver's seat to create extra legroom.

While ventilated front seats have become fairly common, Mahindra has offered rear ventilated seats for middle-row passenger, a feature that is rare in this segment.

Second-row passengers also get a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) option, where any digital device can be mounted behind the front seats. There is also a rear wireless charging pad. If your phone does not support wireless charging, the space can still be used to keep your phone.

The 7XO also offers multi-colour ambient lighting not only on the dashboard and front doors, but also on the rear doors.

Technology

The XUV 7XO is loaded with technology. It offers Level-2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera system, blind-spot monitoring, and advanced emergency braking.

One of the highlights is the in-built ChatGPT integration, which can be accessed through Alexa while driving.

The SUV also features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, which sets a new benchmark for audio quality in this segment.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, making connectivity seamless.

Performance

We drove the top-spec AX7L diesel manual variant, and the experience was largely smooth. There were no major glitches, and the car felt confident while overtaking or driving through rough patches.

With the new suspension -- what Mahindra calls DaVinci damping technology -- you don’t feel much of the harshness over bad roads or speed-breakers. The ride quality feels composed, and the SUV remains stable even on uneven surfaces.

Verdict

The Mahindra XUV 7XO carries the strong foundation of the XUV700. If you are looking for a feature-rich, comfortable, and tech-loaded SUV in this price range, the XUV 7XO makes a strong case for itself.

However, the best part is all variants will get push button start, cruise control, 6 airbags and 75+ safety features.

It may not be an entirely new car and borrows several technologies and specifications from its electric siblings -- the XEV 9E and XEV 9S -- but it is clearly a more polished and modern version of an already popular ICE SUV.