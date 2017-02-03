The 2017 Manipur election sentiment meter

February 03, 2017 18:50 IST

The major players in the Manipur assembly election 2017, scheduled to be held on March 4 and March 8, are the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Manipur's People Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2012 election, Congress won the majority (31 are needed) in the 60-member assembly and formed the government.

Activist Irom Sharmila, who was on hunger strike for 16 years demanding the Indian government to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, has announced that her party -- People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance -- will be making its debut in the 2017 election.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2012 Manipur assembly election results and merged it with the 2014 Lok sabha election result to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2017 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

