The 2017 Uttarakhand election sentiment meter

February 02, 2017 16:00 IST

The major players in the Uttarakhand assembly election 2017, scheduled to be held on February 15, are the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In the 2012 election, the Congress emerged as the largest party by winning 32 of the 70 seats and formed the government with the help of People Democratic Front, which include the Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and three Independents. The BJP was the main opposition with 31 seats.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2012 Uttrakhand assembly election results merged with 2014 Lok sabha election result are to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2017 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

For more data driven journalism, check out Rediff Labs.