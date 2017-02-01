rediff.com

Chief ministers are top newsmakers in 5 poll-bound states

February 01, 2017 17:45 IST

 

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will go to polls starting February 4 and, ahead of the assembly elections, Rediff Labs analyses who’s been making the most buzz.

 

No doubt, it's Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who is the front-runner, closely followed by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Punjab

 

In Punjab too, it's Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who has created a lot of buzz during the election season, closely followed by his son and deputy, Sukhbir Singh Badal. 

Goa

 

In Goa, Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar steals the limelight over Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar -- a shape of things to come, maybe?

Uttarakhand

 

Naturally, on the heels of UP and Punjab chief ministers, Harish Rawat of the Congress created a lot of media buzz in Uttarakhand. 

Manipur

 

In Manipur, too, the trend continues, and Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress has been leading the pack.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com.

Infographic: Geeta Gandre/Rediff.com.

Tags: Goa, Rediff Labs, Manipur, Punjab, Okram Ibobi Singh
 

