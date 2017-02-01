The Goa assembly election 2017 sentiment meter

February 01, 2017 10:42 IST

The major players in the Goa assembly election 2017, scheduled to be held on February 4th, are the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In the 2012 elections, the BJP contested along with regional heavyweight, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and secured a majority (21 are needed) in the 40-member assembly to form the government.

This time around, the the BJP and the Congress are contesting alone.

The Aam Aadmi Party is making its debut in the assembly elections. The regional parties -- Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch -- have formed an alliance.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2012 Goa assembly election results and merged it with 2014 Lok sabha election results to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2017 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

