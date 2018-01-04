The wonderfully weird world we live in!

January 04, 2018 08:56 IST

These 10 images below it’s a mad, mad world.

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year's swimming event in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. Photograph: Reuters

Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. Photograph: Reuters

Visitors walk on the newly opened 488-metre-long glass suspension bridge at Hongyagu attraction in Pingshan, Hebei province, China. Photograph: Zhang Haiqiang/Reuters

A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

The Black Blues Brothers perform during Circus Krone celebrates premiere of 'In Memoriam' at Circus Krone in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the month of Magh, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Visitors view work by Rebecca Horn during the open day at the new Kunsthalle Mannheim art museum in Germany. Photograph: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Customers buy recreational marijuana at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California, US. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters