Obsessed with women's legs? There's a café for you in Japan

The World of Thighs Photography Cafe lets diners feast on an array of dishes while surrounded by hundreds of pictures of long limbs.
There are cat cafes, pig cafes, toilet-themed cafes and now comes the World of Thighs Photography Café in Japan.
Weird, right? But, it’s true!
The World of Thighs Photography Cafe is a popup restaurant in Tokyo decked out in photos of women’s thighs -- so people can happily eat a meal while staring at women’s legs without being called a pervert.
It’s an extension of Japanese photographer Yuria’s art, which focuses almost entirely on thighs.
Photos aren’t where the legs theme ends, though.
Each meal comes with a tiny set of legs made out of food, accompanying dishes such as bowls of curry, spaghetti, and ice cream. Because what could be better than eating a woman’s legs?
For die-hard female thigh fans, World of Thighs Photography Cafe also features a thigh-themed gift shop where you can buy pins and other thigh-related merchandise.
The World of Thighs Photography Cafe will be in operation from October 6 to December 6.
Of course, if you really love legs, you could probably just stare at your own legs and appreciate their beauty.
