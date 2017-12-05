6 stunning pictures from around the world

Here's what the world was up to...





IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 2, 2017.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters





IMAGE: People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during Saint Nicholas Day at Verbier, Switzerland, December 2, 2017.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters





IMAGE: Brides-to-be participate in the 'Running of the Brides' race, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2017.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters





IMAGE: A drag queen collects oral fluid from her gums for an HIV test during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the occasion of World AIDS Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 1, 2017.

Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters





IMAGE: Indian Navy sailors demonstrate their skills as they play the drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2017.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters





IMAGE: A history enthusiast, dressed as a soldier, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic, December 2, 2017.

Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters