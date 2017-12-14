Stunning winners of National Geographic's nature photography competition

December 14, 2017 08:10 IST

Feeling down and out? These photos of the National Geographic’s annual nature photographer of the year contest are sure to get you up and about and excited.

A stunning shot of an orangutan crossing an Indonesia river has been named the winner of a prestigious nature photography award.

The shot, by Singapore photographer Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan, was selected as the winner of the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest. He has won $10,000 and will have his winning image published in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine and featured on the @NatGeo Instagram account.

Bojan captured the dramatic image while wading in five feet of water in the Sekoyner River in Tanjung Puting National Park in Borneo. And after being announced as the winner, he said: “Honestly, sometimes you just go blind when things like this happen. You’re so caught up. You really don’t know what’s happening.”

National Geographic was kind enough to let us display the winning images and honourable mentions from the four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Aerials, and Underwater.

