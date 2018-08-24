The odd, odd world we live in!

August 24, 2018 08:05 IST

These images prove we live in a wonderfully weird world.

IMAGE: People sitting inside a swimming pool play giant cards at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: A performer with a mask of United States President Donald Trump hits a punching ball with a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors pose for a photo at the CatCon cat convention in Pasadena, California. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: A western lowland gorilla eats ice cream in its enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

IMAGE: A competitor jumps into the water during a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

IMAGE: People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors take pictures of a bionic flying fox at Festo's booth at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes take part in a night parade in Yokohama, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Snake charmer Amier El Refaie looks into the eyes of a cobra during his show at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Refaie puts some of the world’s most dangerous snakes to sleep. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters