10 odd photos that you simply have to see

August 02, 2018 09:11 IST

It's truly a wonderfully weird world around us. Want proof? Take a look.

A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A reporter holds ten smartphones while doing live broadcasting on different platforms from the first Sculpture Projects Pingyao art festival in Jinzhong, Shanxi province, China. Photograph: Reuters

People drink beer from fish bowls at a beer drinking competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photograph: Reuters

Participants joke as they enter the mud pitch before a handball match at the so called "Wattoluempiade" (Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the Elbe river, near the North Sea, Germany. Photograph: Morris Mac Matzen/Reuters

Visitors pose for pictures with an art installation at Vinyl Museum in Tokyo, Japan. The museum is designed to attract young women who are interested in taking pictures of themselves with the installations and uploading the photographs on social media platforms, the art director of the museum said. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A skirt wearing dancer on stilts performs the whirling Dance of the Zancos on Saint Mary Magdalene's feast day in Anguiano, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

A man rides a self-modified bicycle on the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters