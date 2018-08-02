This Vietnam bridge gets a helping hand

August 02, 2018 08:52 IST

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.

Welcome to the Gold Bridge (Cau Vang) on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam.

The new “handheld” bridge, which opened in June, has quickly become a tourist magnet with thousands flocking to the site to take a selfie with the incredible structure which appears to be held up by two giant stone hands.

The shimmering structure emerging from the trees of Thien Thai garden in Ba Na Hills is set more than 1,400m above sea level and is 150 metres long. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The bridge was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City. Opened in June, the bridge is reportedly part of a $2 billion project to accommodate tourists in the area. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the “giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,” Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture was quoted as saying. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The area is a major tourist attraction, but visitors are mostly interested in the newly built Cau Vang, which means "Golden Bridge" in Vietnamese, much to the surprise of the designer of the bridge. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

Cau Vang took a year to erect, and is surrounded by a French Village replica (a nod to 20th century French colonisers who vacationed in the area) and a 5.8km-long cable car which was once the longest and highest in the world. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

“The two, smooth, giant hands look real,” said Truong Hoang Linh Thuy, another tourist. “It makes me feel like humans can do anything”. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

Another visitor, Nguyen Hien Trang, was quoted as saying, "I have travelled quite a lot but I've never seen any bridges as beautiful as this one." Photograph: Kham/Reuters