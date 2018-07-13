Welcome to a museum where the art is sweet!

Dive into a giant pool of marshmallows!
Frozen delights come to life in Ice Cream Land.
And giant scented lollipops will rotate until you go insanely happy!
Welcome to The Sweet Art Museum in the neighbourhood of Marvila in Lisbon where the art is sweet.
The Sweet Art Museum is the first pop-up digital museum in Europe fully dedicated to happiness.
Carla Santos and Hugo Silva, the project mentors, were inspired by similar spaces that opened last year in other countries and decided to replicate the concept in a space to explore the “dream, sweet and colourful” universe.
Take a look at this fun, Instagram-friendly space!
With a pink exterior and eight colourful and dream-like themed rooms offering interactive experiences, this museum definitely lives up to its tagline ‘say yes to happiness’. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
Dive in! The museum has a massive pool with (plastic) marshmallows that visitors can dive into (the ‘Splash Mallow Pool’). Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
Welcome to ‘Ice Cream Land’ where visitors will be able to discover the flavour of happiness. Photograph: thesweetartmuseum
It’s the perfect place to chill with friends and have a blast, or should we say… a chill time. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
The place is open on Wednesday, Thursday, Fridays and the weekends and tickets for the general crowds is €20 (Rs 1,600). Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
The Sweet Art Museum isn’t just for kids and millenials… It’s for one and all. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
Life is like an ice cream, enjoy it before it melts. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
DoNut worry, be happy! Unapologetically 10 per cent Instagram-friendly, the SAM encourages future visitors to share their best shots using the hashtags #TheSweetArtMuseum, #SayYesToHappiness and #TheSAM. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
Head on to the happiest place in Europe, and here's something to make you smile even more. For each ticket sold, the museum will donate €1 to Terra dos Sonhos, a Portuguese charity that makes dreams come true for children with chronic diseases, institutionalised teens, and senior citizens. Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Instagram
With a pool of colourful balloons and ice cream, how can one not be happy? Photograph: @thesweetartmuseum/Facebook
this
Comment
article