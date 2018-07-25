When statues came to life!

July 25, 2018 07:44 IST

Wait, did that statue really move?

It may have been the question many people asked while taking a walk in Marche-en-Famenne, a tiny town in Belgium, during the International Living Statues Festival.

Here’s a collection of the best scenes from Europe’s biggest “living statue” festival.

That’s what you call a sweet kiss! Artists called “Le couple en chocolat” take part in the festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Off with his head, we say! A living statue named ‘The Headsman’ does what he knows best. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The genius scientist, Albert Einstein, comes back to life to explain his E = mc^2 theory. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Forget e-mails, forget SMSes… The post is here! Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Aladdin, where’s your magic carpet? Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Isaac Newton explains his law of gravity, with what else, but apples. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The mermaid takes part in the festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters