The odd, odd world we live in!

January 03, 2017 08:11 IST

Moments that show it's an odd, odd world we live in.

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

Swimmers run into the ocean during Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Plunge in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photograph: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

A woman takes a selfie in front of a sculpture of a rooster that local media say bears resemblance to United States President-elect Donald Trump, outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. Photograph: Jon Woo/Reuters

A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, in a high-tech bathroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport in Narita, Japan. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters

A members of Israeli urban artist group, Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on the light train in Jerusalem. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province in China. Photograph: Reuters

People wearing Christmas hats bath in a pool of watermelon peel during a Christmas service at a hot spring in Luoyang, Henan province, China. Photograph: Reuters

A lioness opens up Christmas presents in her enclosure in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, Germany. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

People pose for a selfie ahead of New Year eve at the Puerta del Sol in central Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Andrea Comas/Reuters

A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. Photograph: Reuters