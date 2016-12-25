December 25, 2016 12:00 IST

Ho, Ho, Ho!

The world celebrates Christmas with great vigour and joy!

Check out the revellery here!

Tourists take a selfie as they celebrate Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Pope Francis kneels as he leads the Christmas night Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at shopping area in Central, Hong Kong where is full of festive decorations. Photograph: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Young girls taks selfie near a “Christmas Snow Hill Town” at a shopping mall in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children dress up as Santa Claus ahead of Christmas at a celebration at a school in Beawar, Rajasthan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children celebrating Christmas festival at a school in Moradabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

A choir group from St Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church, led by Reverend Father Laby George Panakkamattom sing christmas carols at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. Photograph: PTI Photo

A Muslim woman walks with her child, dressed as Santa Claus, to take part in the Christmas Day celebrations in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls take selfies with Christmas decorations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

People walk through the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in the Dyker Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters