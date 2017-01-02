rediff.com

REWIND: India in photos over the last 48 hours

January 02, 2017 08:30 IST

Here’s a recap of the big events that shaped the nation over the weekend. 

 

Supporters celebrate appointment of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as national president of Samajwadi at the office in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo 

People fix a giant kite decorated with images of politicians to welcome the new year at a kite market in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

New Air Chief Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa takes guard of honour at air headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo 

VK Sasikala, close aide of late Jayalalithaa, garlands the statue of party founder MG Ramachandran at the headquarters before she takes charge as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Sikhs exhibit their skills in sword fighting during a Nagar Kirtan (procession) to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Moradabad on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A man takes a catnap under a canon in Kolkata maidan on Saturday. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits a shooting training school in Kalyan Bigha on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Newly-appointed Lt Governor Anil Baija with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the former's swearing-in ceremony at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo 

A currency exchange vendor sorts currency notes at his roadside stall, in Agartala on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

 School children celebrate the New Year at their school in Mirzapur. Photograph: PTI Photo 

