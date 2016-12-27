The weirdest stories of 2016

The world is full of surprises and the year 2016 wasn't an exception to that. It came up with its share of weird, funny but true stories.
Rediff.com presents you 15 weirdest stories of the year that have to be read to be believed.
The world is full of surprises and the year 2016 wasn't an exception to that. It came up with its share of weird, funny but true stories.
Rediff.com presents you 15 weirdest stories of the year that have to be read to be believed.
Met a celebrity?
Email us photos & videos
this
Comment
article