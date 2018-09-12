The odd, odd world around us!

September 12, 2018 09:05 IST

We truly live in a wonderfully weird world!

A boy carries a little sheep from its summer pastures in the mountains down to the valley and through the town of Mittenwald during the traditional "Almabtrieb" in Mittenwald, Germany. Photograph: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

A man participates in "Bolas de Fuego" (Balls of Fire) festival in Nejapa, El Salvador. Revellers participate in "La Recuerda" to remember the fight of Saint Geronimo against the devil with balls of fire. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

A group of dancers performs during the official inauguration of the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship in Le Havre, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City on traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces in Mexico. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Participants slide down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival on a hot summer day at the Bobroviy Log Fun Park near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters