The Carnival comes to London!

August 29, 2018 08:12 IST

The streets of north London in Britain were awash with colour and glitter as revellers took over the streets to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival -- now in its 59th year.

Take a look at the celebrations as around 2 million people marched along the streets of west London in Caribbean costumes over two days.

Picture perfect: Dancers in sequinned Caribbean costumes lit up Notting Hill Carnival as they paraded through the streets of west London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
 

Feathered freind: A carnival dancer decorated in jewels, glitter and bird feathers poses on the main Parade day. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reutersm

Performers in extravagant costumes danced their way through the parade. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Is this dancer afraid of a nip slip? Some of the dancers were spilling out of their costumes during the parade. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Shake it off! Notting Hill is considerd second only to Brazil's Rio carnival in size, and one of the globe's largest annual arts events. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Marching to their tune: Participants drum up a storm during the parade. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Twirl and Whirl: Dancers make their way through the streets. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Celebrations include costume-clad Caribbeans dancing to traditional reggae, meringue, calypso, rumba, and zouk music, and street vendors selling foods like seasoned jerk chicken, callaloo, and traditional goat stew. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Participants take time out to get some selfies! Photograph: Alex McBride/Getty Images

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Notting Hill, west London. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
