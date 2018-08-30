The great tomato war!

August 30, 2018 08:18 IST

More than 20,000 people were drenched in red pulp after hurling tonnes of ripe tomatoes at each other in the annual “Tomatina” street battle in eastern Spain.

Take a look at this kooky street festival.

The annual event, which takes place every year on the last Wednesday of August in the Spanish town of Bunol, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region. Photograph: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

The fiesta in Bunol saw 160 tonnes of tomatoes offloaded from trucks into crowds jamming the town’s streets for the hour-long battle. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

You can't help but see red during the festival -- all thanks to the tomatoes! Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

Don't forget your protective glasses to ensure that your eyes are tomato-free. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

You are bound to have fun at the world's largest tomato festival. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

The festival is iconic, inviting tourists from all over the world. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

Due to its massive growth in popularity, Tomatina is now a ticketed event to limit the number of tourists to the town. Only 22,000 tickets go on sale. The town's five thousands residents get free access but the remaining 17,000 attendees have to pay €10 for the privilege. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters