Inside the supermarket full of items you can't really eat

August 23, 2018 10:39 IST

How would you react if the oranges and other items at your neighbourhood grocery store were smiling at you?

If you want to find out, head to British artist Lucy Sparrow’s recent art installment at the Standard, Downtown Los Angeles and check out the adorable results.

Welcome to Sparrow Mart -- British artist Lucy Sparrow’s felted supermarket. All 31,000 objects in the market are handmade, painted and signed by Sparrow —- and every single one is for sale. The pop-up installation runs through August 31. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Everything in the 'supermarket' is made of felt. Prices vary, with trays of $10-a-pop sushi pieces, $35 candy bars, and $65 bottles of gin and whiskey among the wide range of goods for sale. And if you are hungry, don't hope on getting to gorge on any pizza as that too is made of felt! Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Browse through the soda and soft drinks aisle at the supermarket. Lisa's art is so realistic that each of her art pieces have labels -- all made by her. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

And one must pay homage to America's greatest snack -- the Hot Dog! The supermarket has a hot dog stand -- this too is made of felt. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Even Sparrow admits she wouldn’t be able to resist stocking up on some of her felt creations. “The fruit and veg, or the meat fridge—they’re just so cute,” she says. “They’re cute and they don’t necessarily know their fate at the same time. They’re sort of doomed.” Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

About 30 guests will be allowed inside Sparrow Mart at a time where they can chill in the meat's section. But be warned, don't get freaked if your meat smiles at you. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The artist employed a team of four sewers in her studio, dubbed the “felt cave,” to help accomplish the task. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

With everything being available for sale, the only catch is that when it’s over, it’s over. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you run out of cash don't expect the ATM at the supermarket to help you out as that too is made of felt :-) Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images