PHOTOS: Nation salutes Kargil heroes on Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2018 13:30 IST

On Thursday, India celebrated the 19th Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark the victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in the hills of Kargil and the success of India's Operation Vijay in 1999.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs.

Here's a look at the tributes.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three Service chiefs -- Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa -- laid wreaths and paid rich tributes to the martyrs on the 19th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Tri-services guards stand at the India Gate during a ceremony to pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Armed forces personnel and families of soldiers who lost their lives in 1999 Kargil War pay tribute at Dras War Memorial. Photograph: ANI