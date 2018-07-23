PHOTOS: The many faces at Comic-Con

July 23, 2018 08:10 IST

Every year around this time San Diego, United States, comes alive as people from all around the world bring their favourite comic book characters alive at Comic Con.

From superheroes to villains, fans can be whatever they want to be as they celebrate popular culture and the entertainment industry.

Here’s a look at just some of the dazzling fans who descended on San Diego this week for the annual convention.

Thor takes a break from saving the world! Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Wolverine has some hot wheels. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Spidey's got some help from man's best friend. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

WAKANDA FOREVER! It's not every day one gets to pose with Black Panther. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Poison Ivy comes a creepin'. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A couple that cosplays together, stays together :-) Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Iron Man needs some time to text. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Harley Quinn does what she knows best -- mischief. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

This Stormtrooper is keeping it casual. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The king of the White Walkers is here! Photograph: Mike Blake

It's chow time for Ant-Man. Photograph: Mike Blake