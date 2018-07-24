20 photos you won't believe were taken on an iPhone

July 24, 2018 08:37 IST

The best camera is the one you have in your pocket.

Ever since the release of the first iPhone, the iPhone Photography Awards, now in its 11th year, highlights the best of the best.

This year’s winners were selected from thousands of entries and from photographers in 140 countries. The winning image, taken by Jashish Salam of Bangladesh and titled “Displaced,” shows a crowded refugee camp with Rohingya children watching a film about sanitation. Other awards included prizes for photographer of the year and 18 other categories like Nature, Children and Travel.

Check out the winning images.