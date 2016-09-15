Ganpati@Home: From Behrampur to Borivali

We had asked our readers to send us photos of their Ganesha.
We received many entries, some of which are being showcased below.
Vinay Tiwari sent us this picture of Bappa from his home in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
Rajesh Farde shared this photograph of his family's Ganapati in Maharashtra's Shahapur district
Vidhya Shetty's Ganpati at her home
Hemant Deshmukh sent us this photograph of the elephant god at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area
Nagesh Sanap sent us this stunning photograph of Ganesha from his home in Thane's Kalwa area
This Ganpati is from a photograph sent to us by Bhavin Patel in Mumbai
Sanjib Mahapatra sent us this photograph from from Behrampur in Orissa
Pitu Jain shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh at his home
Sreekanth Reddy sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha from his home in Hyderabad
Bhavesh Dattani shared this photograph of Lord Ganesh complete with the message 'Padhega India tabhi to badhega India' at his home in Thane
Balaso Mane Miraj shared this photograph of Bappa clicked at his family's home in Maharashtra's Sangli region
Mahendrakumar Dokwal sent us this Ganpati from his home
Arun Pal shared this photograph of Gajanan from his office
Udit Jain shared this image of Lord Ganesha from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh
Darshan Jadhav sent us this photograph of Ganpati Bappa from his home in Borivali
