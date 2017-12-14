Exit polls give clear majority to BJP in Gujarat, Himachal

December 14, 2017 20:58 IST

Exit polls on Thursday predicted a victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, giving it a clear majority in the keenly-contested assembly polls in the state.

Soon after voting ended in the second and final phase of the election, an exit poll gave the BJP 115 of the total 182 seats and the Congress, 65.

Another such survey gave the ruling party 108 seats and 74 to the Congress.

The Times Now-VMR Exit poll predicted 115 seats for the BJP and 64 for the Congress, with the remaining seats going to other parties.

The Republic-C Voter Exit Poll gave the BJP 108 seats and the Congress, 74.

The ABP-CSDS survey by ABP News predicted a BJP victory in 117 seats as against the Congress's 64.

NDTV channel said the BJP was likely to get 112 seats and the Congress 70.

A survey by India Today's 'Aaj Tak' news channel also predicted that the BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat for almost 20 years, would retain power in the state.

It said the BJP would emerge as the winner in 99-113 assembly segments in the state, while the Congress could win 68-82 seats.

A party has to win 92 seats or more to form a government in the state.

In the 2012 assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP had won 115 seats, the Congress 61 and others, six.

Gujarat Assembly elections : complete coverage

Gujarat (182) BJP Congress Others Times Now-VMR 115 64 3 Republic-C Voter 108 74 0 ABP news-CSDS 117 64 1 NDTV 112 70 0 Aaj tak 93-113 68-82 1-7 News X 110-120 60-65 2-7 Today's chanakya 135 (+/- 11) 47 (+/- 11) 0 (+/- 3)

The exit polls also said the BJP would oust the Congress and regain power in Himachal Pradesh.

People in the hill state have been alternating between the Congress and the BJP in assembly elections every five years.

The Times Now-VMR and Zee News-Axis exit polls predicted that the BJP would win 51 of the total 68 assembly seats in the state.

While the Times Now-VMR exit poll gave 16 seats to the Congress and one to another, the Zee News-Axis poll gave 17 seats to the party in power in Shimla.

There are a total of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, elections to which were held on November 9. A party needs 35 seats to be able to form a government.

The final results will be out on December 18.

The Aaj Tak-Axis exit poll gave 47-55 seats to the saffron party, 13-20 to the Congress and 0-2 to others.

Among other exit polls, the News X survey predicted that the BJP would win 42-50 seats and the Congress, 18-24.

In the 2012 election, the Congress came to power by winning 36 seats, while the BJP got 26 seats and others bagged the remaining six.

Himachal Pradesh elections: complete coverage

himachal pradesh (68) BJP Congress Others Times Now-VMR 51 16 1 Zee News-Axis 51 17 0 Aaj Tak-Axis 47-55 13-20 0-2 news x 42-50 18-24 0-2 today's chanakya 55 (+/- 7) 13 (+/- 7) 0 55 (+/- 3) Ndtv 49 18 1

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. Photograph: PTI Photo