Getting inked! PM Modi's mother casts her vote

December 14, 2017 10:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba on Thursday cast her vote at a poll booth located at Aryabhatt High School in Gandhinagar.

IMAGE: Hiraben, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, flashes her inked finger after casting her vote. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

She was accompanied by her younger son Pankaj Modi and other family members.

After casting her vote, the prime minister’s mother, who is in her 90s, showed her inked finger to mediapersons outside the poll booth.

IMAGE: After casting her vote, the 90-something Hiraben said, "May god bless Gujarat."

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

“May God bless Gujarat,” she told the reporters while emerging out of the poll booth.

She was among the early voters, who also included former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

IMAGE: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel stands in queue at Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia assembly constituency to cast her vote. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Patel, who is not contesting the election, cast her vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia assembly constituency, from where she was an MLA.

This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Bhupendra Patel from the seat, who is pitted against Congress’s Shashikant Patel.

“I am sure that BJP will achieve the target it has set for itself and the party will again form the government. Our candidate will get more votes than what I had got, and the Patidar factor is not going to affect us,” Patel told reporters after casting her vote.

The voting for the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly elections is underway for 93 seats of North and Central Gujarat.