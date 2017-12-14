Getting inked! PM Modi's mother casts her vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba on Thursday cast her vote at a poll booth located at Aryabhatt High School in Gandhinagar.
She was accompanied by her younger son Pankaj Modi and other family members.
After casting her vote, the prime minister’s mother, who is in her 90s, showed her inked finger to mediapersons outside the poll booth.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
“May God bless Gujarat,” she told the reporters while emerging out of the poll booth.
She was among the early voters, who also included former chief minister Anandiben Patel.
Patel, who is not contesting the election, cast her vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia assembly constituency, from where she was an MLA.
This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Bhupendra Patel from the seat, who is pitted against Congress’s Shashikant Patel.
“I am sure that BJP will achieve the target it has set for itself and the party will again form the government. Our candidate will get more votes than what I had got, and the Patidar factor is not going to affect us,” Patel told reporters after casting her vote.
The voting for the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly elections is underway for 93 seats of North and Central Gujarat.
