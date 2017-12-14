Voting underway for second phase of Gujarat assembly elections

December 14, 2017 09:27 IST

Voting for the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly elections began on Thursday on 93 seats of North and Central Gujarat.

IMAGE: A polling official checks serial numbers on the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines at a distribution centre ahead of the final phase of voting in Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

After an acrimonious campaign, around 2.22 crore voters would be exercising their franchise to choose between the two main contenders, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase.

Prominent candidates in the fray for Thursday’s battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana, Alpesh Thakor (Radhanpur), and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam).

IMAGE: A polling official prepares the polling booth ahead of the second phase of voting.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by Prime Minister Naredra Modi, Congress has given a ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP’s sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member house, held on December 9, covered 89 seats.

The election is being seen as a “prestige battle” for Prime Minister Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: CIS personnel, deployed on election duty, attend a briefing at a distribution centre. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Battlefield Gujarat which witnessed a vitriolic campaign goes into the decisive phase on Thursday, in the elections being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The influential Patidar community, which accounts for around 12 per cent of the state’s population, could prove to be the ‘X factor’ in the polls. Patidar quota warrior Hardik Patel has pledged support to the Congress and appealed to the people to “uproot the BJP” this time.

The campaign shaped up as a duel between Modi and Gandhi, and often turned personal.

Gandhi emerged as the Congress’s pivot to take on the might of the prime minister on his home turf.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.