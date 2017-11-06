The 2017 Himachal Pradesh election sentiment meter

Last updated on: November 06, 2017 14:07 IST

The major players in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2017, scheduled to be held on November 9, are the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In the 2012 election, the Congress emerged as the largest party by winning 36 of the 68 constituencies and formed the government. The BJP was the main opposition party with 26 seats.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2012 assembly election results merged with 2014 Lok sabha election result are to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2017 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

