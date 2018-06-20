All the action from Kangana's Manikarnika

June 20, 2018 10:39 IST

Kangana Ranaut treated us to a sketch of the historical character she will play in her new film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai and her war against the British East India Company in 1857, Manikarnika is written by Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Telugu director Krish.

As Kangana wraps up the shoot, we take you behind the scenes.

Kangana's take on Rani Laxmi Bai was posted on the queen's death anniversary.

Team Manikarnika.

The film was shot at the Junagarh Fort in Bikaner.

The Queen makes a royal entry.

Kangana poses with a stunt artist.

Yet another stunt artist. The film has plenty of battle scenes featuring Kangana wielding the sword with fighting flair.

Kangana celebrates her birthday on the sets with Director Krish.

The film was also shot in Jaipur.

Doesn't Kangana make a beautiful queen?

And so majestic.

Kangana stays in character while her hair gets a touch-up.

A view of the beautiful fort.

Crowds gather for a glimpse of the star.

Kangana goes through her scenes for the day.

During a sword-fighting scene with Nihar Pandya, Kangana was cut on the forehead and got 15 stitches.

The action shifts to the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Asha and Amardeep Ranaut, Kangana's parents, pay her a visit.

The first day of horse riding classes, as Kangana preps for Manikarnika.

Kangana describes Manikarnika -- which was launched in Varanasi -- as 'very superhero-like'.

The day it all started -- April 12, 2017 -- when the sketch was created.