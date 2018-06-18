Tips from Alia, Deepika, Disha, Katrina...: How to dress

June 18, 2018 11:39 IST

Going out today?

Sukanya Verma picks out a dress for you!

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada believes, 'Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu.'

Bollywood's stylish ladies sure abide by that rule. They have an outfit for every mood and moment.

Here's what we've learned from them on how to dress for every occasion.

Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a picture of sartorial elegance in a pistachio green lehenga that's traditional in design, but contemporary in colour.

Red carpet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Something sparkly, sophisticated and dramatic like Katrina Kaif's gorgeous gown to be looked upon as the belle of the ball.

Beach

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Show off those perfect curves like Disha Patani in a smouldering hot bikini.

Clubbing

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's disco hopping ardour in a sequinned, strappy number is on point.

Festivals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Bright colours, mogras, bling and bindi are all you need to look as festive and dazzling as Dia Mirza.

Gym

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Why work out in boring black or grey spandex when the shelves are filled with fun and floral options like Bipasha Basu's?

Lunch date

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's a sight for sore eyes in her chic, unfussy flowy white top and shorts, perfect for a brunch with girls friends or just 'good friends.'

Pajama party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam takes a break from her fashion goddess imagery to chill out in cute, comfy PJs.

Shopping

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Spend hours and hours in the mall looking for that perfect outfit clad in a cool cotton dress teamed with kicks and tote like Aditi Rao Hydari.

Airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Practical yet fashionable, Karishma Tanna's glamour quotient stays put even when she's thousands of feet above ground.

Job interview

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Make an instant impression on your future bosses like a smartly, sharply, stylishly dressed Kalki Koechlin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's fringetastic' creation is enough to keep one in high spirits while mingling with the creme de la creme at a cocktail do.

Winter holidays

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde's snug and stylish avatar in trendy woollens is both doable and delightful.

Derby

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is Derby ready in her pretty Fascinator hat and lace accented dress.

Birthday party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nothing like a classic LBD for the birthday girl to keep things sleek and sexy whether getting a treat or playing hostess.

Sunny summer day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma looks super cool in her polkas and umbrella while out and about on a hot summer afternoon.