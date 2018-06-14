PIX: Travelling the world with Amy Jackson

June 14, 2018 12:40 IST

Living out of a suitcase has probably never been as much fun!

It must be fun being Amy Jackson.

The gorgeous British actress has been living the good life, roaming the world, and posting amazing pictures on her Instagram feed.

And she makes the world look so good too.

We decided to tick off the countries she's been to this year, and here's what we found.

MOROCCO

Amy takes in the sun in Casablanca country.

Another destination off her bucket list!

Amy looks lovely in a bikini.

An amazing spread.

Amy captions this, 'Aladdin's cave.'

Pool time.

ITALY

Amy shows off her perfect pins in Rome.

A terrific view.

An afternoon well spent.

Amy tries her luck at the fountain of youth in Rome.

GREECE

The action, and all the beauty, shifts to Athens.

Amy picks lemons at Spetses.

CANADA

Amy relaxes in Stanley park, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The actress takes in an art exhibition.

Amy enjoys the winter at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort.

Amy takes up a mountain mission.

Divine days.

ENGLAND

A quick bite at Borough market in London.

CALIFORNIA

Picture time in Palm Springs, California.

A relaxed Sunday morning.

Amy drives over to Coachella city.

A nap under the Los Angeles sun.

MEXICO

An early birthday holiday in Mexico.

Amy's jungle transport in the town of Tulum in Quintara Roo.



Photographs: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/ Instagram