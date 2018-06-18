Which Race movie do you like best? VOTE!

June 18, 2018 09:17 IST

Who isn't a fan of fast cars, slick action, gorgeous girls, macho men, and a whole lot of thrills?

Directors Abbas-Mustan threw in all these ingredients and cooked the Race franchise.

While A-M directed the first two films in their signature style, the third and latest film in the series has been directed by Remo D'Souza.

Race (2008)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Sameera Reddy



The first Race film introduced the genre with a big star cast and bigger action.

There were constant twists in the tale, with key members of the cast falling dead at regular intervals.

It's unpredictable, yes, but the plot is wafer-thin.

Race 2 (2013)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel, John Abraham



The second film in the franchise upped a few notches, and added more glamour, exotic locales and of course, more thrills.

There are car and boat chases and edge-of-the-seat-sequences, even as the climax takes you inside a private jet.

The second part is a better watch than the first.

Race 3 (2018)

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem

Salman Khan leads the all-new cast. Only Anil Kapoor stays on from the earlier flicks.

The usual Race shenanigans are seen -- cars going kaboom, a fancy bike vrooming ahead a host of others, cat fight of She Hulks, a takedown of shirtless wax mannequins, folks jumping off from buildings and mountain tops in magically emerging wing suits or conducting a bank heist while two members of their group arrive in a chopper, injecting themselves with micro fluid tracker device to distracting non-existent security by pole dancing in a swanky Cambodia club...

