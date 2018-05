Whose birthday party did Salman, Anil, Sidharth, Kriti attend?

May 27, 2018 15:24 IST

Even stars don't have so many stars attend their parties...

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra turns 38 on Sunday and celebrated his birthday on Saturday night with folks from the film fraternity.

Salman Khan, whose Race 3 releases next month.

Sohail Khan, who we last saw in Tubelight.

Preity Zinta.

Anil Kapoor.

Bobby Deol.

Ekta Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon.

Dangal actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Yami Gautam.

Mouni Roy.

Nishika Lulla.

Siddharth Malhotra with birthday boy Mukesh Chhabra.

Ayushman Khurrana with Mukesh.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

Huma Qureshi with bro Saqib Saleem.

Imtiaz Ali.

Chunky Pandey.

Producers Dinesh Vijan and Madhu Mantena.

Dino Morea and Upen Patel.

Kabir Khan and Goldie Behl.

Sooraj Pancholi,

Vicky Kaushal and Karthik Aaryan.

Sikander Kher.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Karan Wahi and Sunil Grover.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Sudhir Mishra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar