Last updated on: May 21, 2018 16:05 IST

Not one, not two, but four new posters for Kaala Karikalan...

Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikalan releases on June 7.

Produced by son-in-law Dhanush, Kaala Karikalan also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil.

Kaala Kalikaran's producers has just released four posters of the film.

Which one do you prefer? Vote for it!