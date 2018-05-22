FABULOUS pix from Veere Di Wedding

Last updated on: May 22, 2018 13:43 IST

Girl power, bang on display!

There are plenty of reasons why we should look forward to Veere Di Wedding.

For starters, its stunning cast.

The stars of the show -- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania -- are head-turners as they sashey through the trailer.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

We treat you to some amazing pictures from the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan alone makes Veere Di Wedding worth the price of the ticket.

The actress looks gorgeous in the film, especially in the song Tareefan.

This is Sonam's first film to release after her grand wedding.

Swara Bhaskar gets sexy in Tareefan.

We hear Shikha Talsania is the surprise package in the film.

The badass and bindaas Sakshi.

The cheerful Meera.

This is Kareena's first film after she returned from maternity leave.

Looking at Bebo's svelte figure, of course, one would never say she has had a baby.

The Veere pose that is going viral on social media.

It's getting hot in here!

The girls take a pic with rapper Badshah.

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Shashanka used to be the creative head at the now defunct Channel [V} and shaped the cultural sensibility in the 1990s.

Among the many things he's known for, Shashanka made Kailash Kher famous, by featuring Allah Ke Bande in his directorial debut, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part 2.

Farah Khan choreographs a song for VdW.

Getting started for the shoot.

Swara discovers a hamper full of goodies gifted by co-producer Rhea Kapoor.

'Rhea i promise not to eat any of the edibles in that hamper!!' Swara promises.

Shikha celebrates her birthday on the set.

The actors dine out, and make sure to invite make-up guru Mickey Contractor, left.

The Veeres, including Shashanka, Rhea and co-producer Ekta Kapoor dress up for Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veere Di Wedding/Instagram