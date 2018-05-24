Shilpa Shetty's FUN Maldives holiday

May 24, 2018 09:41 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Bhagyashree went on a holiday to Greece with her girl gang.

Priyanka Chopra had a lovely holiday in Prague.

Aamir Khan went on a family trip to Italy.

Sidharth Malhotra explored New Zealand.

Alia Bhatt holidayed with her family in the Maldives.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee went to Dubai.

Raai Laxmi had an awesome American holiday.

Kavita Kaushik holidayed in Rajasthan.

Shibani Dandekar went to Spain.

Kanika Kapoor took a vacation to the Maldives.

This week, let's see what the Maldives looks like with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their son Viaan.

Shilpa enjoys her holiday.

The Kundras stayed at the Kanuhura in the Maldives.

Time to relax.

Floating away at the beach.

The sun, the sea and the beauty.

Such an adorable candid capture.

Shilpa and Raj showing all their love on Viaan.

Time for some refreshments.

The clear blue sky, the coconut trees and white sand make for such a beautiful background.

Raj gives us details about what they were doing. 'A lovely movie (The Greatest Showman a must watch) and meal on the beach! (Yesterday's fresh catch ) Thank you @islechictravel and @kanuhuramaldives for making our family vacation so magical! #maldives #heavenonearth #familytime and yes that's a seaplane in the background :)'

Shilpa shares the picture writing, 'Realised "Fishing" ain't that easy... not my thing at least !!This beauty got caught in our hook( not the kind to eat) so we released it... But my son caught the most whilst @rajkundra9 says he already has the best "catch"'

Shilpa's Sunday binge at Maldives. 'Crispy hot Banana fritters with cinnamon sugar and homemade vanilla ice cream #yummy #craving . Was the #perfect #sundaybinge'

While walking on the beach they found a baby shark and Viaan got excited looking at it!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram and Raj Kundra/Instagram