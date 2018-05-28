What's Bhavesh Joshi doing with Taapsee?

May 28, 2018 14:57 IST

Why was the Kapoor boy zipping around with the Pannu girl?

This weekend, some Bollywood folk were busy promoting their movies.

Others found time to play some soccer.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were spotted zipping on a bike around the city, promoting Bhavesh Joshi.

Taapsee will be seen in Manmarziyaan, which is produced by Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed Bhavesh Joshi.

Harsh shows off his Bhavesh Joshi mask.

Abhishek Bachchan at a football game.

Sachiin Joshi and Bunty Walia were there too.

Sikander Kher.

Karan Wahi.

Jim Sarbh.

The Jain boys: Armaan and Aadar.

Karan Veer Mehra.

Soha Ali Khan at a discussion.

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Churiyan.

Deepti Naval inaugurates Vimala Nandakumar's exhibition, The Girl-Sarva-shakti-Mayi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar