Guess who showed up with John for Parmanu screening?

Last updated on: May 25, 2018 17:00 IST

His rarely seen wife Priya Runchal!

John Abraham and Priya Runchal haven't been seen together in public for sometime, so it was good to see the hunk and his banker missus at the Parmanu screening.

Priya Runchal -- John Abraham's wife -- makes a rare apperance.

Diana Penty, John's co-star in Parmanu.

Abhishek Bachchan with Sikander Kher.

Abhishek later tweeted: 'Really enjoyed #Parmanu. The sheer audacity of what we as a nation achieved and the heroes that did it.... This story had to be told! So happy and proud of my brother @TheJohnAbraham well done to the entire team, Sharmaji, @DianaPenty and the rest of the wonderful cast and crew.'

Producer Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Walia.

Kabir Khan -- who directed John in Kabul Express and New York -- with wife Mini Mathur.

Jaaved Jaaferi.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Parmeet Sethi.

After watching the film Harshvardhan Rane tweeted: 'Just watched the most amazing film @TheJohnAbraham has produced. A story that just had to be told. #PARMANU is the proudest moment which will explode inside every Indian heart.'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Director Nikkhil Advani and John will collaborate on Batla House.

Neerja Director Ram Madhvani.

Gouri Zaveri and Milap Zaveri, who is directing John in Satyameva Jayate.

Milap tweeted: '#Parmanu has a super cast besides the terrific @TheJohnAbraham in @bomanirani who has hit it out of the park! Tikooji is awesome! @DianaPenty once again shows her mettle as a performer!'

Composer Sachin Sanghvi with...

Co-composer Jigar Saraiya.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar